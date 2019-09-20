Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Sept. 20, 2019

Sunday (Sept. 22) is your last chance to see Sonny Guadarrama and your 2019 Austin Bold FC
Sunday (Sept. 22) is your last chance to see Sonny Guadarrama and your 2019 Austin Bold FC (Photo by Paul Bordovsky)

Ouch! Sunday was brutal for our local soccer teams, with a couple of deflating losses on the college and pro levels. Still, life goes on ...

The Texas Longhorns laid a goose egg on Sunday, Sept. 15, with an 0-4 loss to Monmouth, that came just two days after a strong 2-0 win over Washington, a good Pac-12 team. Cyera Hintzen was held out of Sunday's game "as a precaution," after suffering a clash of heads while scoring a goal against Washington. Neither she nor the rest of her teammates have much time to recover before their last non-conference games, this Thursday, Sept. 19, 7pm, against Providence, and Sunday, Sept. 22, 2pm, against Grambling. Then they kick off Big 12 play on the road next weekend in Kansas.

Austin Bold FC is hosting a "Fan Appreciation Night" for the final regular season home game of their inaugural season: 6pm Sunday, Sept. 22, 6pm, against the Las Vegas Lights at Bold Stadium at Circuit of the Americas. Fireworks, $2 beers, special merch discounts, and kids can eat free (ask at the front gate). There's still hope for another home game, in next month's USL Championship playoffs, but the road got a lot steeper with a 2-1 home loss Sunday, Sept. 15, to Reno. The Bold have dropped from fourth to seventh in the still-tightly packed USL West standings and play their last four games on the road, so they sorely need a good result in this home send-off.

