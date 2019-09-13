Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Sept. 13, 2019

Soccer Watch

Austin Bold FC plays the last two home games of their inaugural season the next two Sundays, still clinging to fourth place in the USL West, and the promise of at least one more home game in the playoffs. First comes Reno at 6pm on Sun., Sept. 15, then Las Vegas at 6pm on Sun., Sept. 22. The Bold have gotten some late-season reinforcements – 21-year-old Brazilian defender Gustavo Rissi scored a critical tying goal last weekend in Colorado Springs in his first game after arriving here on loan from Cruzeiro – and contributions from their regulars: goalkeeper Diego Restrepo saved a penalty kick, and hometown favorite Sonny Guadarrama sent it from the corner that Rissi headed home. See www.austinboldfc.com for info and tickets.

Impressive turnout of local, county, and state officials (and Matthew McConaughey) at Monday's groundbreaking ceremony for Austin FC's new stadium at McKalla Place. Also, a very organized and enthusiastic supporters group: For more, see "City, Austin FC Break Ground on New Stadium," Sept. 13, and photos here. Alright, alright alright alright, Austin FC!

The Texas Longhorns opened a five-game homestead Sunday with a comfortable 3-0 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; they'll get a sterner test this Friday against Wash­ing­ton, who just beat a Denver team that Texas lost to 3-0: Fri., Sept. 13, 7pm at Mike Myers Stadium, at Manor & Red River. Then comes Monmouth, on Sunday, Sept. 15, 1pm.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Sept. 6, 2019

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Aug. 30, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
"Día de Los Muertos & Community Altars" Opening Reception
Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center
MASS Gallery: Pocket Object at MASS Gallery
Drone Camp w/ Future Museums, Skullcaster, Gamma Velorum, Heavy Stars, Austin Davis at Spokesman
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  