Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Sept. 6, 2019

André Lima scored his 10th goal for the Bold Sunday night
André Lima scored his 10th goal for the Bold Sunday night (Photo by Paul K. Bordovsky)

The Austin Bold put in a pretty complete performance Sunday night, blanking Rio Grande Valley 3-0 to clinch the first annual Copa Tejas trophy and hang on to fourth place in the USL West. Only three more home games left in this inaugural regular season, and they come in a 12-day period, starting 7:30pm Wed., Sept. 11, against perennial USL power Sacramento Republic. Then comes Reno at 6pm Sun., Sept. 15, and Las Vegas at 6pm Sun., Sept. 22. They'll really need to pile up points here, because they end with four games on the road, where they've struggled all year. See www.austinboldfc.com for tickets.

The Texas Longhorns bombed out of the national rankings with a pair of road losses over the weekend – 3-0 to Denver and 2-1 to Colorado as Haley Berg clanked a penalty off the crossbar with one second to go. Bizarrely, that's how the Horns won their home opener last week, with the roles reversed, saving a would-be game-tying PK with five seconds to go. They'll try to get back on track as they start a five-game homestand this Sun., Sept. 8, at 5pm against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Austin FC will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Sept. 9, with Mayor Steve Adler and MLS Commissioner Don Garber in attendance. See a livestream at www.fb.com/austinfc.

The U.S. men play Mexico on Fri., Sept. 6, 7:30pm on FS1, and Uruguay on Tue., Sept. 10, 7pm on FS1, the last two games before opening Nations League play in October. There's Euro qualifying during the same international break, with a couple of games on ESPN2 – Germany-Netherlands, Fri, Sept. 6, 1:45pm; England-Kosovo, Tue., Sept. 10, 1:45pm – and many more streaming on ESPN3.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Aug. 30, 2019

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Aug. 23, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Bleached, The Paranoyds, Pollen Rx
Barracuda
Songwriters in the round w/ Sonny Throckmorton, Bruce Channel, Rock Killough, Craig Dillingham at Poodies Hilltop Roadhouse
Crime Fiction In Any Size at BookPeople
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  