Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Aug. 23, 2019

UT junior midfielder Haley Berg
Peace in the Valley? Austin Bold owner Bobby Epstein's Fair Play Austin PAC this week renounced the ballot initiative it helped spawn – widely seen as an attempt to derail Austin FC and its stadium deal – with a press release, announcing: "In its current condition, passing Proposition A would do more harm than the good intended when we initially supported it. ... Fair Play Austin PAC will not undertake any effort to support the passage of Proposition A."

The Bold are on the road this week at OKC, looking to hold on to their fourth-place standing in the tight USL West. Next home game: Sun., Sept. 1, 7:30pm, hosting Rio Grande Valley in what could be the Copa Tejas decider.

The Texas Longhorns kick off their regular-season opener tonight (Thu., Aug. 22) against Gonzaga: 7pm at Myers Stadium and televised on the Longhorn Network. The Horns showed off their attacking firepower in a 5-0 exhibition win over the Air Force Academy, with Haley Berg getting two goals and Cyera Hintzen a goal and two assists. Observers are hoping this could be the breakout season for the 13th-ranked Horns.

The U.S. women's national team continues its Victory Tour – and farewell tour for coach Jill Ellis – playing Portugal Thu., Aug. 29 (6pm on FS1), and Tue., Sept. 3 (7pm on ESPN2).

