Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Aug. 16, 2019


Ismail Elfath (second from left) was head referee at the 2019 U-20 World Cup Final (Photo courtesy of Austin Soccer Foundation)

It's not too late. The Austin Soccer Foundation's 2019 Soccer Awards Gala is tonight, Thu., Aug. 15, at the Line Hotel, 111 E. Cesar Chavez, with keynote speaker FIFA referee Ismail Elfath. Get info on this great soccer support group at www.austinsoccerfoundation.org.

The Austin Bold suffered a tough home loss last weekend, 1-3 to LA Galaxy II, and will have to rebound this Sat., Aug. 17, at 7:30pm against the Tulsa Roughnecks, with the season now really in the balance. The Bold now sit in fifth place, which will not earn them a home playoff game, and only three points clear of 11th place OKC Energy and being out of the USL Championship playoffs altogether. Only four home games left after this one!

The Texas Longhorns open their 2019 campaign this Fri., Aug. 16, hosting Air Force in a 7pm exhibition at Mike A. Myers Stadium (Manor Rd. & Red River). Free admission, and it'll be broadcast live on Longhorn Network. Then the regular-season opener is against Gonzaga at 7pm next Thu., Aug. 22. The Horns are ranked 19th in the country preseason, and third in the Big 12 in a coaches' poll, behind West Virginia and Baylor; their 24 returning letter winners include MAC Hermann Trophy Preseason Watch List inclusions Cyera Hintzen and Haley Berg, and Preseason All-Big 12 selections Julia Grosso and Emma Regan.

The CONCACAF Leagues Cup, pitting MLS teams against Mexican Liga MX teams, continues with the semifinals at BBVA Stadium in Houston on Tue., Aug. 20: Club América-Tigres UANL at 7:30pm, followed by Cruz Azul-LA Galaxy at 9:30pm; watch both games on ESPN2.

Got opinions about food, arts, shopping, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Aug. 9, 2019

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Aug. 2, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Austin Restaurant Weeks Return! at See website for participating restaurants
Robert Mueller's Greatest Hits at Hyde Park Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  