Soccer Watch

It's not too late. The Austin Soccer Foundation's 2019 Soccer Awards Gala is tonight, Thu., Aug. 15, at the Line Hotel, 111 E. Cesar Chavez, with keynote speaker FIFA referee Ismail Elfath. Get info on this great soccer support group at www.austinsoccerfoundation.org.

The Austin Bold suffered a tough home loss last weekend, 1-3 to LA Galaxy II, and will have to rebound this Sat., Aug. 17, at 7:30pm against the Tulsa Roughnecks, with the season now really in the balance. The Bold now sit in fifth place, which will not earn them a home playoff game, and only three points clear of 11th place OKC Energy and being out of the USL Championship playoffs altogether. Only four home games left after this one!

The Texas Longhorns open their 2019 campaign this Fri., Aug. 16, hosting Air Force in a 7pm exhibition at Mike A. Myers Stadium (Manor Rd. & Red River). Free admission, and it'll be broadcast live on Longhorn Network. Then the regular-season opener is against Gonzaga at 7pm next Thu., Aug. 22. The Horns are ranked 19th in the country preseason, and third in the Big 12 in a coaches' poll, behind West Virginia and Baylor; their 24 returning letter winners include MAC Hermann Trophy Preseason Watch List inclusions Cyera Hintzen and Haley Berg, and Preseason All-Big 12 selections Julia Grosso and Emma Regan.

The CONCACAF Leagues Cup, pitting MLS teams against Mexican Liga MX teams, continues with the semifinals at BBVA Stadium in Houston on Tue., Aug. 20: Club América-Tigres UANL at 7:30pm, followed by Cruz Azul-LA Galaxy at 9:30pm; watch both games on ESPN2.