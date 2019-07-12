Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., July 12, 2019


Megan Rapinoe's on top of the world (Photo by Jamie Smed/CC BY_SA 2.0)

So little space to recap and celebrate the U.S. Women's National Team and their marvelous run through the Women's World Cup over the last month. Lots of players were great under pressure; they backed up their bravado with their performances; coach Jill Ellis consistently put them in the best positions to succeed – but ultimately, this was Megan Rapinoe's World Cup. Hell, maybe it's Megan Rapinoe's world. Her success certainly went beyond the best player and top scorer awards she won, just as the team's success goes beyond the title they won. That was clear when the world sided with Rapinoe against Donald Trump. And when repeated chants of "USA! Equal pay!" broke out along the route of Wednesday's ticker-tape parade in New York's Canyon of Heroes. And when U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin introduced a bill on Tuesday to prohibit the use of federal funds for the U.S.-hosted 2026 Men's World Cup, unless U.S. Soccer agrees to "equitable pay" for the women's and men's national teams. And when broadcasts broke records around the world, including the U.S., despite the midday start times. (And Austin crushed it, with easily the highest ratings in the country for the final.) And when Nike's quarterly earnings call featured the news that U.S. WNT jerseys had become their top seller of all time. And when the National Women's Soccer League landed a new TV contract with ESPN (effective immediately; catch the Portland Thorns-Orlando Pride tilt this Sun., Bastille Day, at 2pm). And then, when Austin FC decides to spin off their own NWSL team in a few years, the triumph will be just about complete.

The Austin Bold lost their five-game unbeaten streak last Wednesday in San Antonio; a disappointing 3-0 decision leaves them in sixth place in the tightly packed USL West, with 10 teams making the playoffs. At just past the season's halfway point, the Bold are only two points out of fourth place, which would bring a home playoff game, but also only three points up on the 12th-place LA Galaxy II. This Sat., July 13, they take on Orange County FC, another team chasing a playoff spot. Kickoff is at 7:30pm; tix at AustinBoldFC.com.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Finals Edition
Finals Edition
Women's World Cup down to the Final Four

Nick Barbaro, July 5, 2019

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, July 5, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Meet Her Hands: Big Chicken and Baby Bird
Elisabet Ney Museum
Praying, Life Pile, Planet Bike at Hole in the Wall
Dimension Gallery: Impossible Until It's Done at Dimension Gallery
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  