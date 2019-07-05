Soccer Watch

The Austin Bold appear to be rounding into form as they hit the midpoint of the season. They're unbeaten in the last five USL games, and can climb into a tie for second place with a win tonight against San Antonio, whom they've already beaten twice this year. The SA fans brought a strong traveling contingent to Austin; both teams are hoping that Bold fans do the same for tonight's 7:30pm match, which will be broadcast on Fox Sports Southwest and will also feature a post-game fireworks show. The Bold crushed Colorado Springs 5-0 in their last outing on Saturday; the game featured the long-awaited debut of former Dutch international Edson Braafheid, one of their first signings, who'd been traveling with the team but was just last week cleared to play by immigration authorities. Next up at home: Orange County FC on Sat., July 13.