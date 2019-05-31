Soccer Watch

Sports

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., May 31, 2019

Austin Bold FC had a brutal week, with a draw and a loss in California and their first home loss Saturday, to Western Conference leader New Mexico. That can be redeemed, though: As we go to press Wednesday evening, they're hosting San Antonio in the U.S. Open Cup third round, with the winner advancing to face an MLS club June 11 or 12.

The European season climaxes this Sat., June 1, with the Champions League final between Spurs and Liverpool in Madrid, 2pm on TNT. (And at your favorite soccer pub; might I suggest Mister Tramps or Mohawk for Spurs fans, or B.D. Riley's for the Reds?)... Chelsea beat crosstown rival Arsenal to lift the Europa League trophy on Wednesday.

The U-20 Men's World Cup is ongoing in Poland. The U.S. is talented and fun to watch under coach Tab Ramos; they split their first two games, and will advance to the knockout round if they beat group minnows Qatar this Thu., May 30 (1:30pm on FS2, which is showing every game though the June 15 final). The Round of 16 is Sun.-Tue., June 2-4, with games at 10:30am and 1:30pm; the U.S. will play at 10:30am either Monday or Tuesday.

Just a week until the Women's World Cup kicks off next Friday, June 7, in France. (The U.S. cruised 3-0 over Mexico in their final tune-up Sunday.)... Then, a week later, comes the Copa América in Brazil and the Gold Cup in the U.S., which includes three Texas-based doubleheaders in Frisco and Houston. All three of those tournaments end with a championship game on Sunday, July 7. See lots more next week, and with this column online.

