Soccer Watch

Austin Bold FC are back home for two games this week, hosting Western Conference leaders New Mexico United this Sat., May 25, then taking on San Antonio FC on Wed., May 29, in a third-round U.S. Open Cup match, with the winner advancing to face an MLS club in June. All games are at 7:30pm at Bold Stadium at Circuit of the Americas, and televised on KBVO-TV.

Austin FC announced their first major sponsor this week, St. David's HealthCare, which will also be the title sponsor for the team's training facility, St. David's Performance Center.

Tournament time: Just two weeks until the Women's World Cup kicks off June 7 in France. The U.S. team crushed fellow WWC finalist New Zealand 5-0 last Thursday and faces their final tune-up Sunday, May 26, against Mexico at 11am on ESPN. ... Then, a week after the WWC begins, the Western hemisphere's two continental championships kick off: the Copa América for South America, and the 2019 Gold Cup for North and Central America and the Caribbean. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter named his 40-player provisional Gold Cup roster this week, with no real surprises; two absences due to injury will be first-choice center back John Brooks, and DeAndre Yedlin, team captain in their last outing. Gold Cup tickets are now on sale, including three doubleheaders in Texas – at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, and NRG Stadium and BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston.

U-20 Men's World Cup starts this week in Poland; the U.S. opens group play Friday against Ukraine, then plays Nigeria on Monday, and Qatar on Thu., May 30 (all at 1:30pm on FS1, with lots of other games on FS2). The knockout rounds run June 2-15.

The all-England European club championships are next week: The Europa League final (Chelsea-Arsenal) is 2pm Wed., May 29, on FuboTV and Univision Deportes; the Champions League final (Spurs-Liverpool) is Sat., June 1, in Madrid (2pm on TNT).