Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., May 17, 2019

Sean McFarlane assisted on both goals in the Bold's U.S. Open Cup win.
Austin Bold FC won their first-ever U.S. Open Cup match Tuesday, 2-0 over the Tulsa Roughnecks, and advance to host San Antonio FC on Wed., May 29, at Bold Stadium at COTA. Three days earlier, the Bold earned their first come-from-behind win, beating OKC, 2-1, to move up among the leaders in the USL West.

Women's World Cup countdown: Three weeks until the June 7 kickoff, and the top teams are all rounding into form. The U.S. dominated fellow WWC finalist South Africa, 3-0, on Sunday and face their next-to-last warm­-up tonight against New Zealand: Thu., May 16, 7pm on ESPN.

Manchester City took the English Premier League title by winning their last 14 games in a row, and they needed every one of those to edge Liverpool, who were themselves unbeaten in their last 17... The other Euro­pean leagues wrap up this week and next, but the top English teams will be back in action soon, as they swept all four spots in the European Champions League and Europa League finals (Spurs-Liverpool and Chelsea-Arsenal, respectively)... And the FA Cup final, Man City-Watford, is this Sat., May 18, at 11am, streaming exclusively on ESPN+.

The UT Longhorns have announced their fall schedule, and season tickets are now on sale: $35 for all 11 home games.

