Soccer Watch

Austin Bold FC are back home at 7:30pm this Friday, May 10, facing OKC Energy before hosting their first U.S. Open Cup match at 7:30pm Tue., May 14, against Tulsa Rough­necks. Both those teams currently sit above the Bold in the USL Western Conference standings, but teams are so tightly packed that a win over OKC could vault the Bold from 14th place to fourth. A win in Tuesday's Cup game, meanwhile, would likely mean a third-round matchup with San Antonio, with the winner going on to face an MLS club in the fourth round. With any luck, we'll get our first look this week at Julian Gaines, the much-touted 16-year-old Round Rock High sophomore, who impressed in his debut on the road last week. Tickets at AustinBoldFC.com; both games will be televised live on KBVO-TV.

Less than a month now until the start of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. The U.S. roster is set, with no real surprises. Carli Lloyd will be playing in her fourth WWC; six other players will be in their third, but 11 of the 23 will be in their first. The team plays two of their last warm-up games this week: against South Africa Sun., May 12, 3:30pm on Fox, and New Zealand Thu., May 16, 7pm on ESPN2.

May 12 is "Championship Sunday" in the English Premier League, as all 20 teams kick off their final games of the season at 9am, with all 10 games being shown live on various NBC channels. The drama was taken out of most of those games last weekend, as all the placings were decided except the big one: The title race is still on, with Manchester City just a point ahead of Liverpool. ... It'll be an all-England final in the European Champions League June 1 in Madrid, after Liverpool's shocking 4-0 upset of Barcelona reversed an 0-3 first leg deficit, while Tottenham Spurs overcame their own three-goal deficit against Ajax Amsterdam, on a goal in the sixth minute of extra time.