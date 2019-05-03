Soccer Watch

The offensive breakthrough I hinted at last week finally came for Austin Bold FC, who doubled their season output with three first-half goals against Real Monarchs Friday night (two by André Lima), then hung on for a 3-2 win after playing the entire second half with 10 men. They're on the road this week, then back home Fri., May 10, facing OKC Energy. Tickets: www.austinboldfc.com.

Tough week for the English clubs in the first leg of the European Champions League semifinals. Spurs lost 1-0 at home to upstart Ajax Amsterdam, and Liverpool got a 3-0 thumping in Barcelona (though the scoreline was a bit unfair). Return legs are this coming week: Tue.-Wed., May 7-8, at 2pm on TNT.