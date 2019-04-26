Soccer Watch

The good news for Austin Bold FC: They opened their first home stand with a 1-0 win over defending Western Conference champions Phoenix Rising, with a nice goal by homegrown product Sonny Guadarrama. A scoreless draw with last-place El Paso on Sunday – with top scorer Kléber coming off with a first-half injury – was less good, and the fact that the Bold have scored only three goals overall in six games is ... well, let's just say they're ready for an offensive breakthrough. Perhaps it'll come against Real Monarchs at 7:30pm this Friday, April 26. Tickets at AustinBoldFC.com; televised live on KBVO-TV.

European Champions League semifinals start next week: Spurs against surprising Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday, April 30; Liverpool-Barcelona on Wednesday, May 1; both at 2pm on TNT. Return legs are May 7-8.

Austin FC announced the formation of its philanthropic wing, the 4ATX Foundation, funded by an initial $1 million seed grant from Anthony Precourt's family, and on Wednesday presented a $500,000 check to Foundation Communities to help support their Waterloo Terrace affordable housing project north of the Domain. For more, see "Austin FC's New Charitable Arm Backs Affordable Housing Project," Apr. 26.