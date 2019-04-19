Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., April 19, 2019

Soccer Watch

Austin Bold FC opens a three-game home stand as we go to press Wednesday, April 17, hosting Phoenix Rising, perhaps with farm animals in attendance (see "Austin Bold Tells PETA to Go Kick a Chicken," Daily News, April 16). Then comes a Copa Tejas matchup with the El Paso Locomotive at 4pm this Sunday, April 21, and then Real Monarchs at 7:30pm Friday, April 26. Tickets available at AustinBoldFC.com. It's an important stretch for the young team, who won their only previous home game but have started 0-2-1 on the road. ... Just announced: KBVO-TV will show all Bold home games live.

There are three Central Texas girls' teams playing in this week's high school State Championships at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown: Liberty Hill (23-2-2) in 4A, Dripping Springs (21-4-3) in 5A, and Lake Travis (23-4-0) in 6A. No boys' team made it to a regional final. Games all day long through Saturday, 4/20. See the schedule at www.uiltexas.org/soccer/state.

European Champions League semifinals are set after a barn-burner of a match Wednesday, as Tottenham Hotspur edged out Manchester City on away goals after Man City's winning goal in injury time was overturned by video review. It's Liverpool-Barcelona and Spurs against surprising Ajax Amsterdam, April 30 and May 7.

Set your alarms: Less than three days after Spurs knocked Man City out of the ECL, they'll try to knock them out of the English Premier League lead as well: The two meet again at 6:30am Saturday morning in a game that could go a long way toward deciding the fates of all six of the teams at the top of the EPL table. Man City and Liverpool are neck-and-neck for the title, with four and five games to play respectively, and this is the toughest match left on City's slate. Meanwhile, Spurs are in a dogfight with London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as Manchester United, for the final two Champions League spots.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, April 12, 2019

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, April 5, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Austin Weird Homes Tour 2019
Avey Tare
at Antone's Nightclub
Generative Art Project: James Pricer's Brain Brushes at Generative Art Project
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  