Soccer Watch

Austin Bold FC are winless in three road games early in the season, but they're back at home now for three games in 10 days: hosting Phoenix on Wednes­day, April 17, at 7:30pm; then El Paso on Sunday, April 21, at 4pm; and Real Monarchs on Friday, April 26, at 7:30pm. They need to get their offense untracked – they've scored just two goals in their first four games, both by Brazilian veteran Kléber Giacomazzi. Get tickets at AustinBoldFC.com.

The Texas Longhorns wrap up their spring schedule hosting Monterrey (Fri., April 12, 7pm) and Houston (Sun., April 14, 1pm). The Horns showed off some firepower in dispatching St. Edward's 5-0 last Friday night.

The High School 6A Region 2 finals and semifinals are at Round Rock's Kelly Reeves Soccer Complex this Fri.-Sat., April 12-13, with two local girls' teams in Friday's semis: Round Rock Dragons against Rockwall at 11am and Leander Vandegrift against Allen, 1pm. Boys are at 4pm and 6pm. The regional finals are Saturday: girls at 11am, boys at 1pm. Statewide, there are still 10 CenTex teams left alive – eight girls and two boys.

European Champions League quarterfinal return legs are next Tue.-Wed., April 16-17: Manchester United-Barcelona and Juventus-Ajax on Tuesday; Spurs-Manchester City and Liverpool-Porto on Wednesday; all at 2pm on TNT.