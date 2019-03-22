Soccer Watch

Kléber scored the first goal in Austin Bold FC history last week, but host Reno came back with two to keep the Bold winless after two games in the USL Championship; next up is the home opener against rival San Antonio FC, inaugurating COTA's Bold Stadium Sat., March 30, 7:30pm. Ticket packages and single-game tickets starting at $15 are available at AustinBoldFC.com.

The full U.S. men's national team is together this week for the first time under coach Gregg Berhalter preparing for their last tune-up games before the Gold Cup tournament starts in mid-June, hosting Ecuador in Orlando tonight, Thu. March 21, 7pm; and Chile in Houston next Tue., March 26, 6:55pm (both on ESPN2).

Also this weekend: CONCACAF Nations League qualifying wraps up; the results will also determine the field for this summer's Gold Cup... And also the beginning of Euro 2020 qualifying, with 50 games being played Thu., March 21, through Tue., March 26, involving all 55 European nations, from Iceland to Kazakhstan (several games are on TV)...

All four English teams advanced to the final eight of the European Champions League quarterfinals; Spurs-Manchester City might be the top matchup, but also: Liverpool-Porto, Manchester United-Barcelona, and Juventus-Ajax, playing April 9-10, and 16-17... Sporting Kansas City outlasted Panama's CAI last week to advance to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals (coming up April 3-4 and 10-11); the other three MLS entries lost to Mexican clubs Santos Laguna, Tigres, and Monterrey.