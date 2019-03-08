Soccer Watch

The Austin Bold kick off their inaugural season in the USL Championship this Saturday, March 9, in Las Vegas, pointing toward the home opener against San Antonio on March 30. FiveThirtyEight.com rates the Bold at a 64% chance of making the playoffs in their first year. With a lot of intriguing talent and some likable locals on the squad, it'll be interesting to see how it plays out; tix available at AustinBoldFC.com.

The Texas Longhorns began their spring training schedule last week with a win over UT-Rio Grande Valley; they're in Houston this weekend, Sat., March 9, taking on the pro NWSL Houston Dash, heading toward three home exhibition games, April 5, 12, and 14 at Myers Stadium.

Wipeout! MLS teams suffered two 0-2 home losses to Mexican squads on Tuesday, March 5, the first night of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals. It was setting up as a potentially great year for the U.S. and MLS in the CCL, as the maximum of four teams had advanced to the final eight for only the second time ever. The other two are playing on the road as we go to press; return legs are next Tue.-Wed., March 12-13... The MLS regular season started last weekend, with a lot of goals, and strong attendance across the board.

An early shocker in the European Champions League round of 16, as three-time defending champion Real Madrid crashed out with a 4-1 home loss to upstarts Ajax Amsterdam. Tottenham Hotspur, Porto, and Manchester United advanced as well. The other return legs are next week; remember, as daylight saving time starts this weekend, the games will kick off an hour later than usual: Juventus-Atlético Madrid on Tue., March 12, Bayern Munich-Liverpool on Wed., March 13, both at 3pm on TNT.