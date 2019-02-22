Soccer Watch

Mixed results for MLS teams in the CONCACAF Champions League openers Tuesday night: Houston Dynamo won 1-0 in Guatemala on a gorgeous strike by DaMarcus Beasley, but Toronto FC was blown out 4-0 by CAI, a small Panamanian club making its CCL debut. Houston's return leg is this Tue., Feb. 26, 7pm at BBVA Compass Stadium. By 2022, we could be hosting that game in North Austin!

The European Champions League wrapped up the first leg of its round of 16 this week with a stunning two-goal comeback by 10-man Manchester City in the last five minutes to beat Schalke 3-2. After a week off, the return legs start Tue.-Wed., March 5-6.