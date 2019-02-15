Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Feb. 15, 2019


Here ... As I noted last week, the Austin Bold continue to prepare for their debut in the USL Championship in a few weeks, holding their first closed-door scrimmages in Round Rock and at their home at COTA, where stadium construction races on in preparation for the home opener on March 30 against San Antonio ... Look for a soccer referendum on the November ballot, as the city clerk certified a petition this week, backed by Fair Play Austin, that "requires voter approval of any agreement that allows a professional sports team to use public land tax-free." The proposed ordinance, aimed squarely at Austin FC's MLS stadium at McKalla Place, would also stop the city from issuing building permits until the project got such voter approval.

... And There. MLS clubs prepare for their season openers, as well, with a little more urgency in some cases as five of them open play this week in the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16. The European Champions League continues on Feb. 19-20 as well, with German-English battles both days: Tue., Bayern Munich at Liverpool; Wed., Manchester City at Schalke. (2pm on TNT.)

And just to give a little love to that other kind of football: Austin now has two rugby teams, and both are in action this weekend: Austin Blacks play a triple-header Saturday at Burr Field, and Austin Elite, the new pro team, is playing at Dell Diamond on Sunday.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Feb. 8, 2019

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Feb. 1, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Live at Raul's reissue party w/ Raul's Royal Foot, Hotmom
South Austin Popular Culture Center
For Lovers Only
at Cheer Up Charlies
SWASS Night 10 w/ Pinkish Black, Lou Rebecca, Burnt Skull, Berkeley & Jonathan, Weird Violence at Barracuda
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  