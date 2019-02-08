Soccer Watch
By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Feb. 8, 2019
With the international break behind us, the U.S. soccer fan's attention this week turns to preseason preparations for Major League Soccer, and for the second division USL Championship, both of which start play in early March. Locally, USL's Austin Bold FC, kicking off their first season at their new stadium out at COTA, continues to add players: This week they announced deals to get two young prospects on loan from top-flight clubs in Mexico and Colombia – 23-year-old defender Josué Soto and goalkeeper Juan David Ramírez, 22. That brings the total roster to 23 players, and there are at least another couple of important pieces still in the pipeline, waiting to be announced. After three road games, the Bold will play their opening home game Sat., March 30, against instant rival San Antonio FC. See info, or buy season and single-game tickets, at AustinBoldFC.com.