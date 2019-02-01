Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Feb. 1, 2019


Seven players saw their first national team action against Panama Sunday night. (Courtesy of U.S. Soccer)

The future looks bright for the U.S. Men's National Team – at least based on the very small sample size of one first game under new head coach Gregg Berhalter: a comfortable 3-0 win Sunday night over an admittedly very weak and inexperienced Panama. Berhalter hadn't called in any of his Europe-based first-teamers, and instead fielded seven players, including five starters, who had never played for the national team before, and only one (Michael Bradley) who projects to be a first-team selection right now. But this is all about the future, and it was good to see all those new faces perform so strongly on the national stage, and offer a depth that's been lacking recently at several positions. This was a great place to start for Berhalter's young squad; they'll face a step up in competition this coming Saturday, Feb. 2, against Costa Rica (2:30pm, Fox). After that there's only one more tune-up game, March 26, against Chile in Houston, before the Gold Cup starts in mid-June.

