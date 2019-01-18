Soccer Watch

Sports

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Jan. 18, 2019


City Council members attend the Austin FC announcement (Photo by John Anderson)

Alexi Lalas was the surprise emcee at the long-awaited announcement party on Tuesday, as Major League Soccer confirmed that Austin FC will become the league's 27th team, starting play in 2021. And quite a party it was, with shirts, scarves, and craft beer flowing; Mayor Steve Adler and five City Council members attesting to the civic support (see "¡Dale, Austin FC! MLS Makes It Official," Jan. 18); an exuberant contingent from the Austin Anthem soccer fan club shouting, singing, and chanting their undying support; and a full satellite uplink to beam the show to a worldwide audience.

It's been a long time coming and an unlikely path getting here, but Austin is a market MLS has wanted for some time now. There was repeated reference to our perfect soccer demographic – young, wealthy, worldly, diverse – and judging from the enthusiasm and professionalism on display in the room, it looks likely to be a perfect fit. To be sure, there will be a lot more ups and downs before opening day and a lot more questions to be answered as a barren tract of land in North Austin becomes a state-of-the-art soccer stadium within the next 49 months(!), but on this day in Downtown Austin, a threshold clearly seemed to have been reached, and years of coulds and mays and ifs were swept aside: Austin has a Major League Soccer team.

The U.S. Women kick off their World Cup preparations with a game against host France in Le Havre this Sat., Jan. 19, at 1:30pm on FS1.

