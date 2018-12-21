Soccer Watch

Sports

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Dec. 21, 2018

The USL Championship 2019 schedule was released this week, with a special treat for the new Austin Bold FC: a home opener on Saturday, March 30 against I-35 rival San Antonio FC to inaugurate Bold Stadium, the first purpose-built soccer stadium in Central Texas. Visitors to Winter Wonderland at COTA can gauge the construction progress.

And just at press time, word came that the city of Austin and Precourt Sports Ventures have finished the stadium agreement for the McKalla Place site near the Domain. That means groundbreaking in 2019, completion in spring 2021, and Austin FC playing in MLS in 2020 or 2021.

Host Al Ain FC of the United Arab Emirates shocked Argentina's River Plate in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals Tuesday; Al Ain will face European champ Real Madrid in the final Sat., Dec. 22, 10:30am on FS1. The third-place game, River Plate against Japan's Kashima Antlers, is at 7:30am on FS2... Champions League draw took place Monday for the knockout rounds starting in February; see the matchups online.

European Champions League

(Top-seeded teams listed second, hosting the second match)

Manchester United vs. Paris Saint-Germain (Feb. 12 & March 6)

Roma vs. Porto (Feb. 12 & March 6)

Ajax vs. Real Madrid (Feb. 13 & March 5)

Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund (Feb. 13 & March 5)

Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich (Feb. 19 & March 13)

Lyon vs. Barcelona (Feb. 19 & March 13)

Schalke 04 vs. Manchester City (Feb. 20 & March 12)

Atlético Madrid vs. Juventus (Feb. 20 & March 12)

