Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Nov. 16, 2018

The Texas Longhorns bowed out of the NCAA tournament with a 1-0 loss to Virginia Tech Friday night.

The U.S. Men play a couple of challenging games in Europe this week, taking on England at Wembley Stadium today (Thu., Nov. 15, 2pm on ESPN2) and Italy on Tuesday, Nov. 20 (1:45pm on FS1). The rebuilding process continues.

The first UEFA Nations League group stage wraps up this weekend as well, with games Thursday through Tuesday on various Spanish language channels. Among the highlights: Netherlands-France at 1:45pm Friday, Italy-Portugal at 1:45pm Saturday, England-Croatia at 8am Sunday, Germany-Netherlands at 1:45pm Monday, Portugal-Poland at 1:45pm Tuesday.

As much success as the U.S. Women have had, we've never won the U-17 Women's World Cup. This year's squad kicked off the tournament Wednesday by beating Cameroon 3-0; they finish group play against North Korea at 11am Saturday, and Germany at 2pm Wed., Nov. 21 (all on FS2)... The U-20 Men, meanwhile, are into the final group stage in the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in Florida, playing Costa Rica and Honduras for a spot in next year's U-20 World Cup; no TV on that one.

Major League Soccer's conference finals are set for Nov. 25 & 29, after Portland edged Seattle in a shootout and Sporting KC, Atlanta United, and NY Red Bulls all won at home.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch: One More Home Game
Soccer Watch: One More Home Game

Nick Barbaro, Nov. 9, 2018

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Oct. 26, 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Internet, Moonchild
Emo's
Creek Show
at Waller Creek, between Ninth & 11th
Mukhtara Yusuf: Africa and Materiality at The Blanton Museum of Art
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  