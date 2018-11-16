Soccer Watch

The Texas Longhorns bowed out of the NCAA tournament with a 1-0 loss to Virginia Tech Friday night.

The U.S. Men play a couple of challenging games in Europe this week, taking on England at Wembley Stadium today (Thu., Nov. 15, 2pm on ESPN2) and Italy on Tuesday, Nov. 20 (1:45pm on FS1). The rebuilding process continues.

The first UEFA Nations League group stage wraps up this weekend as well, with games Thursday through Tuesday on various Spanish language channels. Among the highlights: Netherlands-France at 1:45pm Friday, Italy-Portugal at 1:45pm Saturday, England-Croatia at 8am Sunday, Germany-Netherlands at 1:45pm Monday, Portugal-Poland at 1:45pm Tuesday.

As much success as the U.S. Women have had, we've never won the U-17 Women's World Cup. This year's squad kicked off the tournament Wednesday by beating Cameroon 3-0; they finish group play against North Korea at 11am Saturday, and Germany at 2pm Wed., Nov. 21 (all on FS2)... The U-20 Men, meanwhile, are into the final group stage in the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in Florida, playing Costa Rica and Honduras for a spot in next year's U-20 World Cup; no TV on that one.

Major League Soccer's conference finals are set for Nov. 25 & 29, after Portland edged Seattle in a shootout and Sporting KC, Atlanta United, and NY Red Bulls all won at home.