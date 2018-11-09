Soccer Watch: One More Home Game

The UT Women will have at least one more home game this year, as they earned a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and a date Friday evening at 7pm hosting Virginia Tech. The next round is likely in North Carolina next weekend, unless top seed UNC suffers an unlikely upset. Meanwhile, savor this last opportunity to catch your 2018 Longhorns in person; they've been a really fun attacking team to watch and deserve a rousing send-off – hopefully to a deep run in the NCAA.

This should be fun: Buenos Aires rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate have met some 246 times before – their Superclásico is generally classed as the top derby rivalry in the world – but they've never before met in the final of the Copa Libertadores, the South American club championship. That's happening this Saturday, Nov. 10, and I promise La Bombonera will be rocking when the first game of the two-legged final kicks off at 2pm; soak it up on Fox Deportes.

Major League Soccer's conference semifinals wind up this weekend, starting with Portland at Seattle tonight, Thursday, Nov. 8, at 9:30pm, then a triple-header on Sunday, Nov. 11: Real Salt Lake at Sporting KC at 2pm, NYC FC at Atlanta at 4:30pm, and Columbus Crew at NY Red Bull at 6:30pm.

The U.S. Men play two games in Europe in the next international break, taking on England at Wembley Stadium next Thursday, Nov. 15, at 2pm, and Italy on Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 1:45pm.