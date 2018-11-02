Soccer Watch

Sports

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Nov. 2, 2018

It's playoff time in U.S. soccer: The Texas Longhorns (see "Best Soccer Team" in the "Best of Austin" section) are in Kansas City for the Big 12 final four, starting Friday night against West Virginia, trying to avenge one of their three losses on the year. With a good showing there, the Horns should be in line for at least one home game in the NCAAs; they go into the weekend ranked 10th in the RPI rankings... Among all-Big 12 honors announced this week: Cyera Hintzen was named Offens­ive Player of the Year; Julia Grosso is UT's third straight Freshman of the Year; Haley Berg is first-team all-conference; and Mackenzie McFarland joins Grosso on the all-freshman team.

After a slow start, the St. Edward's women won the Heartland Conference regular-season title, and will host the conference tournament this weekend, Nov. 1-3. Semifinals on Thursday (St. Ed's vs. Lubbock Christian at 1:30pm), and the final Saturday at 2pm.

Major League Soccer playoffs are starting as we go to press, and continue tonight, Thursday, Nov. 1: D.C. United-Columbus at 7pm on FS1, and LAFC-Real Salt Lake at 9:30pm on ESPN2. The conference semifinals begin with four games on Sunday, Nov. 4 – including possibly one at FC Dallas, where the National Soccer Hall of Fame opens this Friday, Nov. 2. See www.nationalsoccerhof.com for more info.

European Champions League group stage continues Tue.-Wed., Nov. 6-7, noon & 2pm.

