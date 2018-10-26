Soccer Watch

The Texas Longhorns (13-2-2) wound up their home schedule last weekend with shutout wins over Kansas and Kansas State; this week they're at Texas Tech, then starting the Big 12 Tourna­ment Sunday, Oct. 28, in Kansas City.

This Wednesday, Oct. 24, Austin Bold FC broke ground at Circuit of the Americas on Austin's first soccer-specific stadium, slated to be ready for play by March.

The Major League Soccer regular season comes to a close this Sunday, Oct. 28, with 11 games kicking off simultaneously at 3:30pm, and two playoff spots and a lot of seedings still in the balance. The Columbus Crew, with whom Austin's MLS future remains joined at the hip, probably need a win in their finale to avoid being edged out of the postseason. And if you're wondering how expansion teams do – this year's newbies, LAFC, look in line to earn a home playoff game, while last year's Atlanta United are vying for the league's best record, after breaking the league attendance record for the second time running.