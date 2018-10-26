Soccer Watch
By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Oct. 26, 2018
The Texas Longhorns (13-2-2) wound up their home schedule last weekend with shutout wins over Kansas and Kansas State; this week they're at Texas Tech, then starting the Big 12 Tournament Sunday, Oct. 28, in Kansas City.
This Wednesday, Oct. 24, Austin Bold FC broke ground at Circuit of the Americas on Austin's first soccer-specific stadium, slated to be ready for play by March.
The Major League Soccer regular season comes to a close this Sunday, Oct. 28, with 11 games kicking off simultaneously at 3:30pm, and two playoff spots and a lot of seedings still in the balance. The Columbus Crew, with whom Austin's MLS future remains joined at the hip, probably need a win in their finale to avoid being edged out of the postseason. And if you're wondering how expansion teams do – this year's newbies, LAFC, look in line to earn a home playoff game, while last year's Atlanta United are vying for the league's best record, after breaking the league attendance record for the second time running.