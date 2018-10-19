Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Oct. 19, 2018

Alexa Adams skies for a header
Alexa Adams skies for a header (Photo by Paul K. Bordovsky)

The Texas Longhorns play their final home games of the season this weekend, hosting Kansas this Fri., Oct. 19, at 7pm and Kansas State Sun., Oct. 21, 1pm. The Horns won a thriller against Oklahoma on Friday, on Alexa Adams' game-winner with just a minute to go – her second goal of the night, both assisted by Cyera Hintzen. They're now 11-2-2 and ranked in the top 20 in the nation.

As you've no doubt heard, it looks like Austin FC will start play in 2021 as an MLS expansion team, with the Crew staying in Columbus under new ownership; see "MLS in Austin: Someday, Someway," for more reaction and details... Austin's more immediate pro team, Austin Bold FC, just announced that they'll hold their first open tryouts for the 2019 season Fri.-Sat., Nov. 9-10 at Circuit of the Americas. Online registration ($155) is open at AustinBoldFC.com/player-tryouts.

The U.S. Women are playing Canada for the CONCACAF Women's Championship as we go to press; by advancing to that final (by a 24-0 scoreline over four games), the U.S. has already qualified for next summer's Women's World Cup... The U.S. Men, meanwhile, showed off some very young, very raw talent in losing 4-2 to Colombia and tying Peru 1-1 over the weekend, in likely their last games under interim coach Dave Sarachan... European Champions League games next week: Tue.-Wed., Oct. 23-24, noon & 2pm.

Tue.: Bayern Munich at AEK Athens, Juventus at Manchester United. Wed.: Tottenham Spur at PSV, Inter Milan at Barcelona.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Oct. 12, 2018

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Oct. 5, 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
UT Soccer
Mike A. Myers Stadium
Big Medium: War Tuba Recital at Big Medium
88rising
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  