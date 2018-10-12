Soccer Watch

Texas-OU Weekend, Part 2. This Friday evening at 7pm, the Texas Longhorns try to get back in the win column against Oklahoma in a homecoming game, after going 1-2-1 in four straight road games over the last two weeks. They gave up two goals in a three-minute span late at West Virginia in their last outing, after nursing a 1-0 lead for almost an hour. Right now the Horns and OU are in a five-way tie for third place in the Big 12, so with three of their last four games at home, the Horns' season, and postseason tournament seedings, are all left to play for.

The U.S. Women will try to nail down a spot in the 2019 Women's World Cup this weekend in Frisco, in the medal round of the 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship. Their semifinal is this Sunday, Oct. 14, at 7pm, with the final Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 7pm, both on FS1. The U.S. started strong, pounding Mexico, 6-0, and Panama, 5-0... The U.S. Men are in action next weekend as well, hosting Colombia Thursday, Oct. 11, at 6:30pm (FS1), and Peru Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 6:30pm... The European Nations League continues this Thursday through Tuesday, Oct. 11-16, headlined by Croatia-England at 1:30pm on Friday, and Poland-Italy at 1:30pm on Sunday.