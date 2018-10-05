Soccer Watch

Sports

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Oct. 5, 2018

Tough weekend for the Texas Longhorns on their first Big 12 road trip last weekend, as they absorbed their first loss of the year, 2-1 in overtime at TCU, after a scoreless draw at Oklahoma State. They're still ranked 13th in the nation, and try to live up to that in another pair of road games this week, at Iowa State and West Virginia, before coming home for three of the last four.

The U.S. Women start play tonight in the 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship in North Carolina, which also serves as qualifying for the 2019 Women's World Cup. Fox Sports is televising all of the games, starting with USA-Mexico, 6:30pm this Thursday, Oct. 4, followed by Panama at 4pm Sunday, and Trinidad at 6:30pm next Wednesday, Oct. 10. The medal rounds will be at the FC Dallas stadium in Frisco, Oct. 14 & 17.

The U.S. Men are in action next weekend as well, hosting Colombia at 6:30pm Thursday, Oct. 11 (FS1), and Peru the next Tuesday... The European Nations League will be back then as well.

