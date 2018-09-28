Soccer Watch
By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Sept. 28, 2018
The Texas Longhorns are variously rated between sixth and 11th in the nation this week, after a 2-1 overtime win Friday night over Baylor. Now they take their 9-0-1 record on the road for the next four games.
MLS in Austin, founded to bring a Major League Soccer team to Austin, is rebranding now that the job is (all but) done, and will launch its new name – Austin Anthem – at a supporters' group celebration at Jack & Ginger's, 11500-B Rock Rose Ave. in the Domain, Sat., Sept. 29, from 4-6pm.
Austin's other pro soccer team, Austin Bold FC, announced they've signed Argentine midfielder Darío Conca, footballer of the year in Brazil in 2010, and once the third-most expensive player in the world... Their league, the United Soccer League, unveiled a new structure Monday: "One central brand, three leagues." In the USL Championship, the Bold will join the top teams from the current USL Pro; USL League One will be a new third-division pro league that has never really existed in the U.S. before; and USL League Two will be a reorganized version of the current amateur PDL.
The U.S. Women start play next week in the 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, which also serves as qualifying for the 2019 Women's World Cup. The opener might be the best group stage game: USA-Mexico, 7:30pm, Thursday, Oct. 4... European Champions League games next week as well: Tue.-Wed., Oct. 2-3, noon & 2pm.
Luka Modric and Marta won the FIFA Best Player Awards this week; among other categories, Peru's World Cup fans and their delightful panpipes won the FIFA Fan Award.