Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Sept. 21, 2018


Cyera Hintzen powers past the UTRGV goalie (Photo by Paul Bordovsky)

The Texas Longhorns' season gets real this Friday night, as they open Big 12 Play by hosting Baylor, a pre-season top-20 team that's 7-3 against a pretty tough nonconference schedule. But the Horns are 8-0-1 themselves, with the only blemish a 1-1 road draw at No. 5 North Carolina, and are ranked as high as ninth in the nation this week. The Horns finished up a second straight undefeated nonconference slate by beating UT-Rio Grande Valley, 2-1, and Northern Colorado, 3-0, led by two goals and two assists from junior forward Cyera Hintzen, who follows teammate Katie Glenn as Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. Baylor is this Friday, Sept. 21 at 7pm (shown live on the Longhorn Network, as are all the home games). This'll be your last chance to see the Horns for a while; they play their next four games on the road.

