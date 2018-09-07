Sports

Soccer Watch

Here and There

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Sept. 7, 2018

The UT Longhorns continue to rise in the polls, after beating a good Long Beach State team, 2-1, and romping over Stephen F. Austin, 5-0. Even better: The offense was spread around, with six different players getting their first goals of the season. Next weekend the Horns host UT Rio Grande Valley at 6pm Friday, and Northern Colorado at 5pm Sunday.

The U.S. Men have a couple of marquee matchups this week: Brazil on Friday (6:30pm, FS1) and Mexico on Tuesday (7:30pm, ESPN)... Also during this international break, the new UEFA Nations League starts play, with Germany-France this Thu., Sept. 6, and Italy-Poland on Friday (both 1:45pm on ESPN2), and other games scattered through Tues­day... The U.S. Women had two easy romps over Chile, preparing for the CONCACAF Women's Championship in October, that's also qualifying for next summer's Women's World Cup.

