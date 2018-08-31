Soccer Watch

Pending a few legal finalities, Austin's Major League Soccer team will start play in March. Precourt Sports Ventures and MLS2ATX unveiled the team name, logo, colors, and motto at a launch party last Wednesday evening at the North Door, though there's a lot of work left to do – a temporary stadium for two years, temporary and permanent training facilities, the entire organization relocation, and more. The team crest is two intertwining oaks ("Two live oaks working together as one stands for the bond between Club and City."), suggesting perhaps the team nickname The Oaks. As of yet, no supporters' group has claimed the moniker of The Druids, a proto-Celtic word meaning "oak-knowers."

The UT Longhorns play their first home games this week, opening a seven-match home stand with games against Long Beach State at 8pm Thursday, Aug. 30, and Stephen F. Austin at 6pm Sun., Sept. 2, looking to build on a strong road trip last week to North Car­o­lina, where they tied fourth-ranked UNC, 1-1, and beat 10th-ranked Central Florida, 2-1. Cyera Hintzen scored all three goals, with two assists from Katie Glenn. For her efforts, Hintzen was voted the United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week...

The St. Edward's women and 15th-ranked men both open on the road this weekend.