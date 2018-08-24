Soccer Watch

Sports

Cyera Hintzen rounds a defender (Photo by Paul Bordovsky)

The UT Longhorns opened their regular season with a 3-0 road win at defending Conference USA champ Rice, with goals coming from Cyera Hintzen, Katie Glenn, and Tecora Turner. This weekend the 17th-ranked Horns are in Chapel Hill, N.C., playing fourth-ranked North Carolina and 23rd-ranked Central Florida; they begin a seven-match home stand next Thursday, Aug. 30, playing Long Beach State at 8pm.

A little consolation for the USA U-20 Women, knocked out of World Cup in the group stage for the first time ever. The two teams they finished behind – Japan and Spain, have advanced to the championship final – this Friday, Aug. 24, at 12:30pm on FS2 and Telemundo.

It's rivalry week in MLS: Thu.: Chicago-Columbus, 6pm; Houston-Dallas, 8pm. Fri.: Orlando-Atlanta 7pm; LA Galaxy-LAFC 9:30pm, both on ESPN. Sat.: NY Red Bulls-D.C. United 6pm; Portland-Seattle 8:30pm, both on FS1.

