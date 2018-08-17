Soccer Watch

We got our first look at the 2018 UT Longhorns on Friday, in a dominant 3-0 exhibition win over A&M-Corpus Christi. The Horns got production from what figures to be their big three in attack: last year's Big 12 Freshman of the Year Haley Berg had a goal and two assists, and second team All-American Cyera Hintzen and All-Region midfielder Katie Glenn each had a goal and an assist – but there's a lot of other talent as well, including a pair of freshmen from Burnaby, British Columbia, with Canadian national team experience: midfielder Julia Grosso and defender Emma Regan. UT is ranked 17th in the nation preseason, after ending last season 14th. They start the regular season this Friday at Rice, then visit perennial power and sixth-ranked North Carolina, before beginning a seven-match home stand on Aug. 30.

Atletico Madrid won the first big trophy of the 2018-19 season, upsetting Real Madrid, 3-2 on Wednesday to lift the UEFA Super Cup... The USA was knocked out of U-20 World Cup in the group stage for the first time ever. Those quarterfinals are this Thursday and Friday, with the last rounds Monday and Friday, Aug. 24, all at 9am and 12:30pm on FS2 and Telemundo.