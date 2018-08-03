Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Aug. 3, 2018


Footgolf! It's a somewhat goofy blast, involving kicking a ball into oversized holes on a links-style golf course. The Austin Soccer Foundation Footgolf Tournament is this Saturday, Aug. 4. Kick-off is at 9am sharp; try to arrive by 8am to get registered, and wear your favorite team jersey to represent. Entry is $30/person; proceeds go to support ASF's charitable endeavors. It's at Harvey Penick Footgolf Course, 5501 Ed Blue­stein Blvd. Info at www.austinsoccerfoundation.org.

Lots of action, this week and next, regarding the McKalla Place stadium proposal (see "Precourt’s Plan for McKalla Place," Aug. 3), but meanwhile, Circuit of the Americas says they're committed to reviving the Austin Aztex's USL franchise; they'll have major announcements this Friday, Aug. 3 – presumably regarding a team name, jersey, coach ... and possibly a marquee player signing in sprint star Usain Bolt. The world's fastest human wants to try a new sport, and is reported to be deciding between Austin and Newcastle, Australia.

The NWSL's North Carolina Courage won the inaugural Women's International Champions Cup on Sunday, beating three-time defending UEFA Champions League champion Lyon in the final... The U.S. women, meanwhile, extended their 18-game unbeaten streak, with a late, late equalizer to tie Australia in a friendly. They'll play Brazil tonight in Chicago (7:30pm on FS1).

Tons of soccer on TV these days, as the U.S.-based International Champions Cup continues, the European leagues get close to opening day, and MLS enters its stretch run. ESPN networks are offering a quadruple-header this Saturday: Inter Milan-Lyon at 1pm, Atlanta-Toronto at 3pm, Real Madrid-Juventus at 5pm, and AC Milan-Barcelona at 7pm.

Reuters reports that the four members of the anti-Putin group Pussy Riot, who were arrested for running onto the field during the World Cup final dressed as policemen, have been released from prison after 16 days.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, July 27, 2018

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, July 20, 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
MC Overlord benefit w/ Vallejo, Derrick Davis Band, Michael Dillard Band, Bobby Bookout, Candi & the Muthaload, Curtis Lee, the Soap Boxers, Ray Prim, Tom Meny
Come & Take It Live
Austin Pet Expo
at Travis County Expo Center
Austin Symphony Orchestra: Free Concerts in the Park at Long Center for the Performing Arts
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  