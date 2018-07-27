Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., July 27, 2018

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe (by Wikicommons)

World Cup Wrap: 19-year-old French star Kylian Mbappe revealed this week that he played the last two games of the World Cup with three displaced vertebrae. "It was essential not to alert our opponents, otherwise they could have taken advantage of that and targeted this sensitive area," he told France Football magazine. He scored a goal in the final, was named young player of the tournament, and largely ran circles around defenders throughout both games; too bad we couldn't see him at his best.

Just a couple of weeks after the World Cup ended, the European leagues are already deep into their preseasons (and even early rounds of Champions League play). There's a decent number of games on TV most days, both the U.S.-based International Champions Cup, and regular friendlies in Europe.

Like baseball, U.S. soccer has passed the halfway point in the long seasons: In MLS, Austin's own(?) Columbus Crew is in good position to host a playoff game, but they're bottom of the league in average attendance, down 27% from last year. In USL, San Antonio FC lies just outside the playoff zone with a few games in hand; attendance is seventh in the 33-team league; MLS-bound Cincinnati and Nashville rank 1-3.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, July 20, 2018

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
FIFA membership voted to accept a joint bid by the USA, Canada, and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup

Nick Barbaro, June 15, 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
PHOTO GALLERIES
A Day in Angers, Austin's Sister City in France
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  