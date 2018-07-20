Soccer Watch

Sports

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., July 20, 2018

With the World Cup over (Vive la France, with their squad comprised of 17 sons of third world immigrants), attention turns to local matters – notably the stretch run of the drive for an MLS stadium at McKalla Place. Tonight (Thu., July 19), the team is holding an info session 6-7:30pm at the Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, to present the latest plans, and take comments and suggestions.

If you can't wait that long, never fear, soccer is never far away: The Inter­nation­al Champions Cup kicks off the European preseason this Friday, with Manchester City playing Dortmund in Chicago (8pm, ESPN2). Liverpool-Dortmund is next, at 3pm Sunday, and more games follow; check your TV schedule.

Final WC note: Austin finished fourth among U.S. cities in Fox's final viewership numbers overall (behind D.C., San Francisco, and Miami), and first in the nation for several games, notably including each of England's final three outings. Viewership peaked for the final at a 10.2 rating, and 28% market share, up 12% from the 2014 final in Brazil.

Soccer quotes of the week: "If it were me, I'd check the soccer ball for listening devices and never allow it in the White House." – GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, on Donald Trump's acceptance of a soccer ball gift from Vladimir Putin at the Helsinki conference.

"The whole press conference was Trump repeatedly scoring own goals with the ball that Putin had given him. Putin must've been extremely happy." – Syracuse University professor Brian Taylor.

"Just ask the French football team that just won the World Cup, because not all those folks look like Gauls to me. But they are French, they are French." – Former President Barack Obama, speaking in Johannesburg to honor the 100th birthday of the late Nelson Mandela.

