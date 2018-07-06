World Cup Watch

The round of 16 provided a couple of great games, a new teenage star, lots of goals, and the biggest upset in World Cup history; let's hope the quarterfinals live up to that standard. One side of the bracket (the teams playing Friday) has four teams who are legitimate threats to win it all; the other side (playing Saturday) has ... well, one team who's going to be in the final.

See much more info on the tournament – including where to watch it, and what to drink with it – at the Chronicle’s online World Cup hub, austinchronicle.com/worldcup.

Quarterfinals

FRIDAY, JULY 6

9am: France-Uruguay (FS1) France sparkled in knocking out Leo Messi and Argentina, even though they did give up three goals. Kylian Mbeppe became the first teenager since Pele to score two goals in a game, and he set up a third by blasting through the entire Argentine defense on an amazing 60-yard run before being pulled down from behind to draw a penalty. This kid's for real, but so is Uruguay, who finally allowed their first goal of the tournament, but pretty solidly dominated a pretty good Portugal team.

1pm: Brazil-Belgium (FS1) This probably ought to be the final: They're ranked two-three in the world (after Germany), and the best-looking teams in the tournament so far. Brazil, especially, looked like the total package in stifling a good Mexican attack early, then showing off their own attacking flair in a 2-0 win that could've been worse but for all-world goalie Memo Ochoa. Belgium, meanwhile, came back from a shock 2-0 deficit to Japan, and scored what is surely the goal of the tournament: a shocker with eight seconds left in extra time that swept the length of the field in the 12 seconds after Belgian goalie Thibaut Courtois caught a Japanese free kick. Five perfect, difficult, smart plays in a row, from five different players – that is what we watch the game for.

SATURDAY, JULY 7

9am: Sweden-England (Fox) Sweden was never expected to be here, but they've added some sharp counter-attacking combinations to their organized defense, and could be a handful for anybody. And that "anybody" will be England, as it happens, who reversed a longtime hex and phobia by squeezing past Colombia in penalty kicks. The young English squad looked great at times, but gassed at the end; they'll need to be sharp to break down the Swedes.

1pm: Croatia-Russia (Fox) Russia's upset of Spain has left the bottom half of the bracket wide open. Unless Uncle Vladimir somehow has the fix in, I still don't believe in this team, but their bunkering totally frustrated Spain, who set a record for completed passes (1,114), but had no real attacking ideas, and became the only group winners to be knocked out in the first round. Croatia – a dark-horse favorite but not too convincing in a PK win over Denmark – will have to do better.

Semifinals & Final

Tue., July 10, 1pm: Friday's winners (Fox)

Wed., July 11, 1pm: Saturday's winners (Fox)

Sat., July 14, 9am: Third-place game (Fox)

Sun., July 15, 10am: Championship final (Fox)

Local Viewing Options

With game times starting as early as 5am, and the latest kickoffs coming at 1pm, a number of venues are opening early, and/or offering breakfast and lunch options. Here are a few highlights: Mister Tramps Sports Pub & Cafe (8565 Research) will be showing every WC game with 20 TVs to choose from... The Tavern (922 W. 12th) will be showing every game, even though they are a European-based bar, and will be showing all the games on their 32 big-screen TVs... Haymaker (2310 Manor Rd.) will be open for every game, with drink specials and breakfast available until 10:45am... Salvation Pizza (51 Rainey) will be opening early at 10am to show the games with special breakfast tacos for $4.50, as well as $3 mimosas and $4 Bloody Marys... B.D. Riley's (1905 Aldrich & 204 E. Sixth) both locations will be open for all matches after the first round with drink specials... Crown & Anchor Pub (2911 San Jacinto) will be showing every game during their WC special hours, which are 9-2am. They also have local and craft beer specials all day every day, including an all-day happy hour on Sundays... Black Sheep Lodge (2108 S. Lamar) will be open for every game, with drink specials, including $3 Whitestone Konverter Kolsch pints and $12 pitchers, and breakfast available until 10:45am... Native Hostel (807 E. Fourth) will show every game of the WC. They will have drink specials, as well as a 1v1 soccer tournament with prizes... Little Woodrow's (Burnet location) will be opening at 7am to show the matches, and breakfast tacos will be available upon opening. Sixth Street & Tech Ridge locations will be open for 1pm games. All locations will have worldly bucket specials available throughout the tournament.