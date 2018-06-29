World Cup: The Knockout Rounds Begin

The Knockout Rounds Begin

UPDATED since the print edition, after the final day of group play, with all the spots in the final bracket now decided. A geographical note: Of the 16 nations advancing to the second round, Europe has 10, South America 3 or 4, depending on the Group H results, and the rest of the world 2 or 3.

Round of 16

SAT., JUNE 30

9am: France-Argentina (Fox); 1pm: Uruguay-Portugal (Fox)

Two pre-tourney favorites have both disappointed so far, in very different ways. France was underwhelming but got the results they needed in two close wins and a meaningless draw; Argentina was in absolute disarray before waking up in a stirring 2-1 group finale win over Nigeria. (That game had it all: reversals of fortune; moments of brilliance; Javier Mascherano running around the entire second half like a madman, with blood smeared all over his face; Diego Maradona celebrating by giving an emphatic double finger to the camera ....) Hard to know what to expect in the second game either: Uruguay cruised through a very weak group; Portugal was lucky to muddle their way through a pretty tough one.

SUN., JULY 1

9am: Spain-Russia (Fox)

1pm: Croatia-Denmark (Fox)

Russia's slow and clumsy defense was exposed by Uruguay; expect Spain to do the same. Croatia has been great so far – they'll be a heavy favorite over a Danish team that hasn't shown much. Croatia-Spain would be a great quarterfinal.

MON., JULY 2

9am: Brazil-Mexico (FS1)

1pm: Colombia-England (Fox)

TUE., JULY 3

9am: Sweden-Switzerland (FS1)

1pm: Belgium-Japan (Fox)

UPDATE: The afternoon games are now set, as Belgium edged England, 1-0, to win Group G, after Colombia knocked out Senegal in the morning game, leaving Japan to squeak through in second place on the "fair play" tiebreaker over Senegal. Belgium should destroy Japan; England got the tougher draw against a very fast, physical, and technical Colombian squad that has progressed as they've played together. The morning games were set up yesterday set yesterday, and in a shocker, Germany won't be there – the third straight defending champ to go out in the group stage. Brazil looks to have gotten untracked, which is bad news for a Mexico who got popped, 3-0 in their finale. Sweden-Switzerland? All grit, no glitz.

Quarterfinals

FRI., JULY 6

9am: Saturday's winners (FS1)

1pm: Monday's winners (FS1)

SAT., JULY 7

9am: Tuesday's winners (Fox)

1pm: Sunday's winners (Fox)

Semifinals & Final

TUE., JULY 10

1pm: Friday's winners (Fox)

WED., JULY 11

1pm: Saturday's winners (Fox)

SAT., JULY 14

9am: Third-place game (Fox)

SUN., JULY 15

10am: Championship final (Fox)

Local Viewing Options

With game times starting as early as 5am, and the latest kickoffs coming at 1pm, a number of venues are opening early, and/or offering breakfast and lunch options. Here are a few highlights: Mister Tramps Sports Pub & Cafe (8565 Research) will be showing every WC game with 20 TVs to choose from... The Tavern (922 W. 12th) will be showing every game, even though they are a European-based bar, and will be showing all the games on their 32 big-screen TVs... Haymaker (2310 Manor Rd.) will be open for every game, with drink specials and breakfast available until 10:45am... Salvation Pizza (51 Rainey) will be opening early at 10am to show the games with special breakfast tacos for $4.50, as well as $3 mimosas and $4 Bloody Marys... B.D. Riley's (1905 Aldrich & 204 E. Sixth) both locations will be open for all matches after the first round with drink specials... Crown & Anchor Pub (2911 San Jacinto) will be showing every game during their WC special hours, which are 9-2am. They also have local and craft beer specials all day every day, including an all-day happy hour on Sundays... Black Sheep Lodge (2108 S. Lamar) will be open for every game, with drink specials, including $3 Whitestone Konverter Kolsch pints and $12 pitchers, and breakfast available until 10:45am... Native Hostel (807 E. Fourth) will show every game of the WC. They will have drink specials, as well as a 1v1 soccer tournament with prizes... Little Woodrow's (Burnet location) will be opening at 7am to show the matches, and breakfast tacos will be available upon opening. Sixth Street & Tech Ridge locations will be open for 1pm games. All locations will have worldly bucket specials available throughout the tournament.