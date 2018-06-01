Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., June 1, 2018

Soccer Watch

World Cup Countdown: barely two weeks until the June 14 kickoff. Training camps are underway, teams are playing warm-up games, and Mon., June 4, is the deadline to submit the final 23-man rosters. Next week this column will extend into a longer World Cup Watch, with previews of the games, and tips on where to watch them.

Two 18-year-olds scored for the U.S. in a 3-0 win over Bolivia, the first of three games they'll play during this session. The squad will likely change some for the next two games over in Europe, but it was good to see a lot of promising young talent getting their chance to play for the national team, including the two youngest goal scorers, Josh Sargent and Tim Weah. That said, this was a very poor Bolivian team, missing most of its top talent because the Bolivian league playoffs are still ongoing. Stiffer competition ahead: Ireland in Dublin this Sat., June 2 (2pm, ESPN2), and a serious WC contender in France next Sat., June 9 (2pm, ESPN)... Also: France-Italy (2pm, Fri., 6/1), England-Nigeria (11am, Sat., 6/7, Fox Deportes), Belgium-Portugal (1:45pm, Sat., 6/2), Mexico-Scotland (7pm, Sat., 6/2, FS1), Spain-Switzerland (2pm, Sun., 6/4, ESPN Deportes), England-Costa Rica (2pm, Thu., 6/7, FS1), Germany-Saudi Arabia (12:30pm, Fri., 6/8).

Congratulations, I suppose, to Real Madrid, winner of a stunning third straight Europe­an Champions League title, on an equally stunning pair of goalie blunders by Liverpool's Loris Karius (who is notably not on Germany's short list of keepers to take to the WC).

The Austin Soccer Foundation's 2018 Awards Banquet is Thu., June 14, at the South Congress Hotel. Get more info and $100 tickets at www.austinsoccerfoundation.org.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, May 25, 2018

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, May 18, 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Queerbomb 2018
Fair Market
Brownout (album release), Third Root, Superfónicos [outdoor] at Mohawk
Moonlight
at Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  