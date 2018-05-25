Soccer Watch

Three weeks until World Cup kickoff, and there's a lot of news floating around about roster moves and injuries. This coming Mon., May 28, is the first day of training camps; June 4 is the deadline for teams to submit their final 23-man rosters.

The U.S. national team opened camp this week to prepare for a series of pre-World Cup matches. With MLS playing a heavy schedule through June 13, when it breaks for the World Cup, interim Coach Dave Sarachan has named a mostly young, mostly Europe-based squad to face fellow non-qualifier Bolivia on Mon., May 28, in Chester, Penn. (5:30pm on FS1), before heading to Europe to play Ireland on Sat., June 2, and France on Sat., June 9. The 22-man U.S. roster includes eight players under 21, and another six who've never played for the national team.

It'll be Real Madrid and Liverpool in the European Champions League final this Sat., May 26, in Kiev (1:45pm on Fox).

Upcoming: The Austin Soccer Foundation's 2018 Awards Banquet is on Thu., June 14, at the South Congress Hotel. This is a great organization; get more info and $100 tickets at www.austinsoccerfoundation.org... Dell Diamond just announced an exhibition match between Mexican clubs Pachuca and Tigres on Sun., July 8.