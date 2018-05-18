Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., May 18, 2018

Soccer Watch

Lots to mull over this week on the Columbus Crew stadium site, as Precourt Sports Ventures released their preliminary site plan; for more, see "Soccer Sites," May 18.

It's trophy time in Europe. This Saturday is the English FA Cup final, Manchester United against Chelsea (May 19, 11:15am on Fox)... Atlético Madrid claimed the Europa League championship, beating Marseille on Wednes­day, 3-0... Next week: Real Madrid and Liverpool in the Champions League final, Sat., May 26.

It's less than a month before World Cup kickoff – can you feel the excitement? Actually, neither can I. It's the first WC I can really remember that hasn't had a U.S. entry, and I fear I've underestimated how much of a difference that would make. Go Iceland?

Israel's most famously anti-Arab football club announced Sunday that they've renamed the team Beitar Trump Jeru­salem, to honor the "courageous" American president for recognizing Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, the day before the U.S. Embassy officially moved to town, and as rioting continued to intensify in Gaza. Beitar has been punished many times for their fans' racist behavior, and proudly remains the only club in the Israeli Premier League to never field an Arab player. When they signed a pair of Chechen Muslims in 2012, some fans set fire to the club's offices; others staged a walkout when one of the players scored his first goal for the team.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, April 27, 2018

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, April 13, 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Austin Record Convention
Palmer Events Center
Recspec Gallery: Ex Libris at Flatbed Press
"The Lost Tapes: Malcolm X" at George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  