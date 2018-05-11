Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., May 11, 2018

The Columbus Crew and the city of Austin are holding their fifth and final civic engagement meeting on the McKalla Place stadium proposal tonight, Thu., May 10, 6-8pm at Montopolis Rec Center, 1200 Montopolis Dr. See p.17 for more, and you can see the presentation and give feedback at www.austintexas.gov/mckalla.

This Saturday is the last day of the English Premier League season; all 10 games will be simulcast across 10 different channels at 9am. Manchester City long since clinched the championship, but a couple of games still have implications for next year, as Chelsea and Liverpool both have a shot at the last spot in the Champions League. One semi-local note: The old Austin Aztex's sister team, Stoke City will play their last game in the Premiership for a while; they sit in last place. The Europa League final – Marseille against Atlético Madrid, is this Wed., May 16, at 1:45pm in Lyon, only on ESPN Deportes.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, April 27, 2018

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, April 13, 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Kid Koala's vinyl vaudeville
3ten Austin City Limits Live
Taco Libre
at Republic Square Park
CelebrASIA: Five Years, Five Spices at Asian American Resource Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  