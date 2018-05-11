Soccer Watch
By Nick Barbaro, Fri., May 11, 2018
The Columbus Crew and the city of Austin are holding their fifth and final civic engagement meeting on the McKalla Place stadium proposal tonight, Thu., May 10, 6-8pm at Montopolis Rec Center, 1200 Montopolis Dr. See p.17 for more, and you can see the presentation and give feedback at www.austintexas.gov/mckalla.
This Saturday is the last day of the English Premier League season; all 10 games will be simulcast across 10 different channels at 9am. Manchester City long since clinched the championship, but a couple of games still have implications for next year, as Chelsea and Liverpool both have a shot at the last spot in the Champions League. One semi-local note: The old Austin Aztex's sister team, Stoke City will play their last game in the Premiership for a while; they sit in last place. The Europa League final – Marseille against Atlético Madrid, is this Wed., May 16, at 1:45pm in Lyon, only on ESPN Deportes.