Soccer Watch

The Columbus Crew and the city of Austin are holding their fifth and final civic engagement meeting on the McKalla Place stadium proposal tonight, Thu., May 10, 6-8pm at Montopolis Rec Center, 1200 Montopolis Dr. See p.17 for more, and you can see the presentation and give feedback at www.austintexas.gov/mckalla.

This Saturday is the last day of the English Premier League season; all 10 games will be simulcast across 10 different channels at 9am. Manchester City long since clinched the championship, but a couple of games still have implications for next year, as Chelsea and Liverpool both have a shot at the last spot in the Champions League. One semi-local note: The old Austin Aztex's sister team, Stoke City will play their last game in the Premiership for a while; they sit in last place. The Europa League final – Marseille against Atlético Madrid, is this Wed., May 16, at 1:45pm in Lyon, only on ESPN Deportes.