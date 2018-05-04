Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., May 4, 2018

MLS2ATX is holding a series of civic engagement meetings on the McKalla Place stadium proposal starting today, Thu., May 3; see the Civic Events page for details. www.austintexas.gov/mckalla.

Columbus Crew drew a season high 11,479 fans last week as they snapped a four-game winless streak, but still dropped to last in the MLS in average attendance (discounting one DC United game played before their stadium was ready).

It'll be Real Madrid and Liverpool in the European Champions League final on May 26. Today, Thursday at 2pm on Fox Sports, are the Europa League semifinal second legs: Marseille taking a 2-0 first leg lead to Salzburg, and Arsenal at Atlét­i­co Madrid, hoping to improve on the 1-1 first leg, and get retiring coach Arséne Weng­er a shot at a trophy in his Euro finale.

