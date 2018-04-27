Soccer Watch

Sports

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., April 27, 2018

Nicaragua in distress
The Under-17 Women's World Cup qualifying tournament in Managua, Nicaragua, were halted on Sunday due to security concerns after deadly clashes as citizens protest changes in Nicara­gua's social security systems. That same day, President Daniel Ortega said that the social security administration had canceled the cuts in benefits and tax increases that were announced last week, but tensions remain high, and the U.S. Embassy has since withdrawn all nonessential personnel from the country. At least 26 people were killed last weekend, including a reporter who was shot and killed while doing a Facebook Live newscast.

Liverpool and their Egyptian star Mohamed Salah were the big winners in first leg of the European Champions League semifinal, with a 5-2 romp over Roma. Real Madrid won 2-1 at Bayern Munich in the other semi. The return legs are May 1-2: Bayern Munich at Real Madrid on Tuesday, and Liverpool at Roma at Liverpool on Wednesday, both at 1:45pm on FS1 and ESPN Deportes. Today, Thursday at 2pm, are the Europa League semifinal first legs: Arsenal-Atlético Mad­rid (FS1 and ESPN Deportes) and Marseille-Salzburg (FS2). Return legs are Thu., May 3.

