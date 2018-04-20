Soccer Watch
By Nick Barbaro, Fri., April 20, 2018
State high school championships are this weekend, April 18-21 at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown – games pretty much all day through Saturday; see uiltexas.org/soccer/state for full schedule.
European Champions League semifinals start April 24-25: Roma at Liverpool on Tuesday (a Boston derby – Celtics ownership vs. Red Sox ownership), and Real Madrid at Bayern Munich on Wednesday; 1:45pm on FS1 and ESPN Deportes.
Guadalajara's Chivas got a surprise 2-1 road win over Toronto FC in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final; the decisive second leg is 8:30pm Wed., April 25, on Univision Deportes.