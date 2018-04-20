Soccer Watch

State high school championships are this weekend, April 18-21 at Birkel­bach Field in Georgetown – games pretty much all day through Saturday; see uiltexas.org/soccer/state for full schedule.

European Champions League semi­finals start April 24-25: Roma at Liverpool on Tuesday (a Boston derby – Celtics owner­ship vs. Red Sox ownership), and Real Madrid at Bayern Munich on Wednes­day; 1:45pm on FS1 and ESPN Deportes.

Guadalajara's Chivas got a surprise 2-1 road win over Toronto FC in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final; the decisive second leg is 8:30pm Wed., April 25, on Univision Deportes.