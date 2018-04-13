Soccer Watch

Boston fans can rejoice at having two teams in the European Champions League semifinals, as Liverpool (owned by Fenway Sports Group) and Roma (co-owned by Celtics co-owner Jim Pallotta) advanced to the final four along with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. The shocker was Roma, who handed streaking Barcelona their first defeat in any competition all season, with the 3-0 margin they needed to reverse a 1-4 loss in the first leg. The draw for the ECL semifinals will be held Friday, for games April 24-25, and May 1-2. See a video of Pallotta throwing himself into the fountain at Rome's Piazza del Popolo.

Toronto FC tamed Mexico City's Club America in their feared Stadio Azteca Tuesday night, becoming just the third MLS team ever to reach the CONCACAF Champ­ions League final, and the first to knock out two Mexican teams in the competition in the same year. There's no time to rest before they take on a third: The first leg of the final is this Tues­day, April 17 in Toronto; the decisive second leg is Wed., April 25 at Chivas of Gua­da­­la­jara, who knocked out NY Red Bulls in the other semifinal. Kickoff times are still TBA.

The Austin High boys, and Cedar Park and Round Rock girls each advanced to this weekend's regional finals of the state soccer championships; and Round Rock gets to play at home as Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex hosts the 6A District 2 boys and girls: semifinals on Friday (11am, 1, 4, & 6pm) and finals on Saturday (11am, 1pm). State championships are next weekeend, April 18-21 in Georgetown.