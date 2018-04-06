Soccer Watch

Major League Soccer drew first blood in their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal showdown against Mexico's LigaMX, with Toronto thumping Club America, 3-1, on a blustery Tuesday night. New York Red Bulls are at Guadalajara's Chivas as we go to press; the return legs are in New York and Mexico City on Tue., April 10, 7pm and 9pm on Univision Deportes. Mexico has pretty much owned this rivalry in recent years, so this is a big deal for MLS prestige; already, a couple of Mexican coaches sound like they're looking over their shoulder as they've talked about MLS upping their game in terms of player development and spending.

Cristiano Ronaldo's spectacular side volley/bicycle kick goal against Juventus was the highlight of the European Champions League quarterfinals this week (or perhaps any other). Decisive first-leg wins for his Real Madrid, plus Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool, may have taken the drama out of next week's return legs, Tue.-Wed., April 10-11, all at 1:45pm on FS1 and FS2.

Austin High and Dripping Springs boys and girls have all advanced to this week's regional semifinals in the state soccer championships; along with at least six other area teams (with two more postponed by rain, to be replayed as we go to press).

Crew Watch: Columbus suffered their first loss of 2018 on Saturday, a 2-1 decision to the Vancouver Whitecaps, in front of a "dismal" crowd of 8,992, reports ESPN.com. That's a bit up from last week's record low of 8,443. See "Pitch Definition," Apr. 6, for the latest stadium news.

McKalla Station?

Here’s a mock-up of the McKalla site, with a totally theoretical development program added onto it to scale – including parking for over 1,000 cars, plus a couple of blocks of commercial development which, in this same footprint, could be anything from a dining/shopping complex, to full-scale mixed use, with floors of residence above retail.

The following elements are placed, to scale:

A: San Jose’s Avaya Stadium, an 18,000-capacity structure, finished in 2015, which Crew officials cited as a design they liked.

B: A 500-car garage, copied from the Hyde Park Baptist Church garage at 40th & Speedway.

C: Two blocks of The Domain development a few block north. The specific buildings shown here are four-story residential buildings, with seven levels of parking garage in the rear (the white part) – but as noted above, the same footprint could instead represent a dining/retail complex – with a lot of overflow parking.